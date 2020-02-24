Prosecutor: Jersey City Teacher Charged In Sexual Assault Of 2nd Teen Student

A Jersey City high school gym teacher charged earlier this month in the sexual assault of a teenage student is accused of doing the same to another student in 2004, authorities said.

Francisco Realpe, 43, of Hoboken, was charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female student while working as a teacher in Union City 16 years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Monday.

Realpe was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office without incident, after surrendering with his attorney.

Realpe, who had been placed on supervised release, was arrested on Feb. 3, on charges involving a 17-year-old female student at Jersey City's Dickinson High School, where he had been working as a gym teacher.

