Principal Removed Over Zoom Video Can Return To NJ Middle School: Report

Jon Craig
Renaissance Middle School
Renaissance Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A state arbitrator has ruled that a middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job, NJ Advance Media reports.

The principal had been put on administrative leave in 2020 for playing a clip of a skit comedian shouting about remote teaching during a Zoom meeting to greet staff members back to school, the outlet said.

Principal Joseph Putrino was removed from his job at Renaissance Middle School following the September 2020 Zoom gathering that allegedly comprised “a completely inappropriate and unacceptable video,” Montclair Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said at the time of the incident, the outlet said.

