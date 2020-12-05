Pompton Lakes Woodworking Teacher Known To Students As 'Dad' Dies Of Coronavirus

The Pompton Lakes community is coming together to support the legacy of a local high school teacher who died from COVID-19.

Dennis DeCarlo had been an art and woodshop instructor at Pompton Lakes High School since the start of the 2012-13 school year, bringing with him years of expertise in woodworking and restoring furniture. He died from COVID-19 complications on May 3, reports say.

He is being remembered for his warm and welcoming energy, and was referred to by many of his students as “Dad." DeCarlo was even selected as Pompton Lakes High School Teacher of the Year in 2016.

In an effort to honor DeCarlo’s memory, a GoFundMe has been started with the proceeds set to go toward a yearly scholarship. More than $12,000 had been raised as of Tuesday.

“Mr. DeCarlo’s craftsmanship and skill in transforming a seemingly unremarkable piece of wood into a beautiful work of art are exactly what he was able to do with his students,” reads the fundraiser.

“Like all great teachers, he saw the unique gifts in each student and, as an expert craftsman, was able to mold and shape each student into a true work of art.”

Meanwhile, students have also begun placing photos, art pieces, flowers and other items outside of DeCarlo’s classroom as a memorial.

“Mr. DeCarlo's love for teaching, love of art, and most importantly his love for his students will not be forgotten,” reads the GoFundMe.

“Mr. DeCarlo's impact will be felt by his former students for a lifetime and beyond for his gentle nature and the remarkable difference he made in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know him.”

