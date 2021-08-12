Paterson Schools Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer To Retire

A renowned educator in Passaic County has announced her retirement after 31 years in the industry.

At a Paterson Board of Education workshop meeting this week, Eileen F. Shafer stated her intention to retire on June 30, 2022.

"Those aren’t easy words to say, especially about a career I have loved so much,” she said.

“I have been immensely proud to work for the students and families of Paterson Public Schools – not only while serving as Superintendent of Schools, but during every single day of the 31 years I have been here.”

Shafer was appointed superintendent of Paterson Public Schools in 2018, becoming the first woman to hold the district's highest position.

Prior to her appointment, the district had been run by the state for 30 years. In an attempt to restore local control, she enlisted cabinet and numerous stakeholders and reached a new contract with the Paterson Education Association within the first 100 days of her administration.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shafer provided students with internet access and computers so they could work remotely, as well as ensuring that students received meals while school buildings were closed.

She went on to thank her colleagues and school workers for their hard work.

Shafer concluded by noting that there were many months before she would leave the district.

“The district is at a critical point,” she said.

“The pandemic is not over, and thousands of students need a thorough and efficient education. For the remainder of my tenure, I will continue to focus on the needs of the staff, students, and their families. We still have the better part of a school year to complete before I retire and there’s much work to be done.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.