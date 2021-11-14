PA High School Principal Killed In NJ Crash Driving Son To Soccer Game

The principal of a Pennsylvania high school died in a New Jersey crash while driving his son to a soccer game, district officials said.

Sean A. Hughes, who has served as principal of Lower Merion High School for the past 14 years, was behind the wheel of a Ford SUV that collided with a Mercedes Benz SUV in Winslow Township early Saturday morning, local police said.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hay Road on Fleming Pike. Two other people were hospitalized, including a 13-year-old child, authorities said.

Lower Merion superintendent Khalid N. Mumin announced Hughes' death Saturday on social media.

Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, sons Jack and Nolan, and daughter Kate.

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years," Mumin said. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments.

"They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.' He welcomed each one at 9th grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations.

"In the years between, he MC’ed their Amazing Ace competitions in his gold sequined jacket, inducted students into the National Honor Society and recognized Merit Scholars.

"He encouraged student voice at every turn, the door to his office was always open, and I know that many will carry his message of 'character counts' throughout their lives. It is not an understatement to say his impact on his students is immeasurable."

