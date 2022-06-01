Off-Duty Officer Accidentally Flashing Gun Brings 'Full Scale' Police Response To NJ School

An armed individual that prompted the lockdown of a school in Morris County turned out to be an off-duty officer who accidentally exposed her weapon, authorities said.

An alert parent contacted officers after seeing the armed civilian outside Northvail Elementary School on Wednesday, June 1, Parsippany Police said.

The call prompted an immediate and “full-scale” police response from the department, authorities said.

The investigation found that the person was an off-duty officer from another jurisdiction who had accidentally exposed her concealed handgun as she was getting out of her vehicle, police said.

“We thank the alert parent who saw this and immediately reported it,” said the Parsippany Police Department. “We encourage everyone to report any, and all suspicious activity immediately.”

