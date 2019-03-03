Contact Us
North Jersey Schools Closed, Delayed Monday

Cecilia Levine
Between six and eight inches are expected across North Jersey -- and several districts are planning ahead.
Between six and eight inches are expected across North Jersey -- and several districts are planning ahead. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

This weekend's snowstorm is set to be the most significant yet this winter in New Jersey, prompting Gov. Murphy to declare a State of Emergency.

Between six and eight inches are expected across North Jersey -- and several districts are planning ahead.

These schools/districts in Bergen and Passaic counties are closed Monday:

  • Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest
  • Bergenfield
  • Bogota
  • Community Schools, Teaneck
  • Dumont
  • Hackensack
  • Mahwah
  • New Milford
  • North Arlington
  • Paramus Catholic
  • Paterson
  • Prospect Park
  • Ridgefield
  • Ringwood Schools
  • Rochelle Park
  • Teaneck

These schools/districts in Bergen and Passaic counties are delayed Monday:

  • Bloomingdale
  • Clifton Public Schools
  • Closter
  • De Paul Catholic H. S. - Wayne
  • Fair Lawn
  • Fort Lee
  • Franklin Lakes
  • Haworth
  • Little Falls
  • Lyndhurst
  • Maywood
  • Midland Park
  • NVD
  • Oradell
  • Passaic Valley Regional
  • Pompton Lakes
  • Ramsey
  • Ridgewood
  • River Edge
  • Saddle River
  • Totowa
  • Waldwick
  • Wanaque
  • Wayne Public Schools

