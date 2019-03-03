North Jersey Schools Closed, Delayed Monday

This weekend's snowstorm is set to be the most significant yet this winter in New Jersey, prompting Gov. Murphy to declare a State of Emergency.

Between six and eight inches are expected across North Jersey -- and several districts are planning ahead.

These schools/districts in Bergen and Passaic counties are closed Monday:

Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest

Bergenfield

Bogota

Community Schools, Teaneck

Dumont

Hackensack

Mahwah

New Milford

North Arlington

Paramus Catholic

Paterson

Prospect Park

Ridgefield

Ringwood Schools

Rochelle Park

Teaneck

These schools/districts in Bergen and Passaic counties are delayed Monday:

Bloomingdale

Clifton Public Schools

Closter

De Paul Catholic H. S. - Wayne

Fair Lawn

Fort Lee

Franklin Lakes

Haworth

Little Falls

Lyndhurst

Maywood

Midland Park

NVD

Oradell

Passaic Valley Regional

Pompton Lakes

Ramsey

Ridgewood

River Edge

Saddle River

Totowa

Waldwick

Wanaque

Wayne Public Schools

Check back for more (click here for Morris County list ).

