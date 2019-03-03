North Jersey Schools Closed, Delayed Monday

This weekend's snowstorm is set to be the most significant yet this winter in New Jersey, prompting Gov. Murphy to declare a State of Emergency.
Between six and eight inches are expected across North Jersey -- and several districts are planning ahead.
These schools/districts in Bergen and Passaic counties are closed Monday:
- Academy of the Holy Angels, Demarest
- Bergenfield
- Bogota
- Community Schools, Teaneck
- Dumont
- Hackensack
- Mahwah
- New Milford
- North Arlington
- Paramus Catholic
- Paterson
- Prospect Park
- Ridgefield
- Ringwood Schools
- Rochelle Park
- Teaneck
These schools/districts in Bergen and Passaic counties are delayed Monday:
- Bloomingdale
- Clifton Public Schools
- Closter
- De Paul Catholic H. S. - Wayne
- Fair Lawn
- Fort Lee
- Franklin Lakes
- Haworth
- Little Falls
- Lyndhurst
- Maywood
- Midland Park
- NVD
- Oradell
- Passaic Valley Regional
- Pompton Lakes
- Ramsey
- Ridgewood
- River Edge
- Saddle River
- Totowa
- Waldwick
- Wanaque
- Wayne Public Schools
