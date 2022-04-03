Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: ID Thieves Had Dozens Of Fake DLs, Debit Cards, Social Security Cards, More: Hawthorne PD
Schools

North Jersey High School Placed On Lockdown After Student Shows Up With Gun: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Arthur L. Johnson High School
Arthur L. Johnson High School Photo Credit: Google Maps/Clark PD

A Union County high school was placed on lockdown when a student brought handgun to school Friday, March 4, authorities said.

The Arthur L. Johnson High School student was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered, Clark police said.

Members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to help secure the building.

The juvenile student was arrested on weapons related offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.