North Jersey High School Placed On Lockdown After Student Shows Up With Gun: Police

A Union County high school was placed on lockdown when a student brought handgun to school Friday, March 4, authorities said.

The Arthur L. Johnson High School student was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered, Clark police said.

Members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to help secure the building.

The juvenile student was arrested on weapons related offenses.

