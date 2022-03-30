Contact Us
North Jersey High School Mourns Death Of Student

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
South Orange Rescue Squad file photo
South Orange Rescue Squad file photo Photo Credit: South Orange Rescue Squad Facebook photo

The Columbia High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died on Tuesday, March 29.

Initial and unconfirmed reports indicate that the death was a suicide.

The district released a statement confirming the student's death that reads in part:

Out of respect for the family, currently, we are unable to share additional details of the student’s death. However, we understand that this loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions not only for our students, but also for members of our staff and parent community.

Counseling will be made available to those who need it.

School Principal Frank Sanchez did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment Wednesday morning. Maplewood police were not immediately available when Daily Voice called Wednesday.

