NJ's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best public high schools in America.
The website grades and ranks schools in an effort to build "the most complete, accurate, and transparent school search tool on the internet," it says. That's done following a series of steps that you can find here in methodology.
Here are the 10 best public high schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.
- High Technology High School, Monmouth County
- The Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering, Morris County Vocations Schools
- Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
- Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational Schools
- Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Tech Schools
- Academy for Information Technology Union County Vocational-Tech Schools
- Marine Academy of Tecvhnogloy and Environmental Science, Ocean County Vocational Tech Schools
- Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Tech Schools
- Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Middlesex County Vocational Schools
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City
Here are the 10 best private schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.
- Princeton International schools of Math and Science
- The Lawrenceville School
- The Pingry School
- Newark Academy
- Delbarton School
- The Peddie School
- Dwight-Englewood School
- Kent Place School
- Princeton Day School
- Rutgers Prep
Niche is comprised of nearly 2.5 million school reviews from real students, parents, and teachers. "We get deep too," the website says, "asking questions about everything from college prep to cafeteria food."
Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.
