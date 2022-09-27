NJ's Best Public, Private High Schools Ranked By Website

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best public high schools in America.

The website grades and ranks schools in an effort to build "the most complete, accurate, and transparent school search tool on the internet," it says. That's done following a series of steps that you can find here in methodology.

Here are the 10 best public high schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.

High Technology High School, Monmouth County

The Academy for Mathematics, Science and Engineering, Morris County Vocations Schools

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack

Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational Schools

Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Tech Schools

Academy for Information Technology Union County Vocational-Tech Schools

Marine Academy of Tecvhnogloy and Environmental Science, Ocean County Vocational Tech Schools

Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Tech Schools

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, Middlesex County Vocational Schools

Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City

Here are the 10 best private schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com.

Princeton International schools of Math and Science

The Lawrenceville School

The Pingry School

Newark Academy

Delbarton School

The Peddie School

Dwight-Englewood School

Kent Place School

Princeton Day School

Rutgers Prep

Niche is comprised of nearly 2.5 million school reviews from real students, parents, and teachers. "We get deep too," the website says, "asking questions about everything from college prep to cafeteria food."

Click here for the full list of best public schools and here for the full list of best private schools from Niche.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.