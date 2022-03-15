NJ Teacher Taunts 'Pedophile' Colleague, Makes Bomb Threats Against School On LinkedIn

A New Jersey teacher said he was trying to fight cyber bullies when he posted bomb threats against his middle school, and was seeking justice when he posted death threats against another teacher to his LinkedIn page earlier this month.

Shafayeth Syed, a first-year science teacher at William Davie Middle School in Hamilton Township, told 6abc he found two "problematic" social media pages — one that showed students filming each other using the bathroom — and raised his concerns with administration.

Unhappy with how school officials handled the situation, Syed took matters into his own hands: His LinkedIn page shows multiple curse-riddled threats made against where he taught eighth-grade science, and another teacher who he accused of being a pedophile.

Syed repeatedly used the phrase "You gon die," which he told 6abc reporters was a rap lyric, that he used as an insinuation that the alleged social media pages were going to die. He said his intention was to fight cyberbullies.

Syed was most recently arrested for threatening a teacher with his life on an unknown social media platform.

"Ladies and gentlemen, public enemy No. 1 [teacher's name] you gon die,"he allegedly wrote, along with photos of the other teacher, NJ Advance Media said citing an affidavit from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Trippie Redd's song "Death" allegedly accompanied the post.

"This is insane man, are you okay?" one person commented on one of Syed's LinkedIn posts.

"I want justice bro," he replied.

Syed was charged March 8 with causing a false public alarm, terroristic threats, cyber harassment and contempt after making threats directed at William Davie Middle School in Hamilton Township, where he worked as an eighth-grade science teacher.

Click here for the complete NJ Advance Media story.

