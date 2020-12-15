Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Knife-Wielding Ex-Con Caught After Threatening Pizza Makers, Wayne PD Says
Schools

NJ Superintendent Has Disappointing Message For Students Ahead Of Winter Storm

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Snow is in the weather forecast! Dr. Meloche takes this "Minute" to talk about what that means for school this week!
Snow is in the weather forecast! Dr. Meloche takes this "Minute" to talk about what that means for school this week! Video Credit: Cherry Hill Public Schools

A South Jersey schools superintendent has a disappointing message for students ahead of this week's winter storm.

"Don't expect a snow day," Cherry Hills Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said Monday.

The region is bracing for its first whopper of a storm in nearly two years coming Wednesday.

But Meloche warned, it shouldn't impact a thing for the district.

“I know that this is disappointing to some," Meloche said. 

"I get it. I love the snow. However, with our abbreviated daily schedules, there is still time to maintain our continuity of learning, to interact with our teachers, and to play and be outside in the snow."

Meanwhile, other remote districts have alternative plans in place in the event of an outage Thursday.

Woodbridge schools in Middlesex County, for example, will be giving students to complete.

In Lafayette, where in-person instruction is an option Monday through Friday, officials have reserved just three days for snow days. 

Earlier this year, 40 percent of parents and staff voted in favor of keeping snow days.

Lafayette and the surrounding areas could see up to two feet of snow this week.Central Jersey could get about a foot.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.