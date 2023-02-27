NJ Sending Marching Band To 80th Anniversary Commemoration Of D-Day In France

Raritan High School is one of 10 in the United States whose marching bands have been selected to perform at the 80th-anniversary commemorations of D-Day in Normandy, France next year.

It's going to cost – individual travel alone is expected to run $6,000 per student -- so fundraising at the Hazlet, NJ school has begun gearing up in earnest.

D-Day -- June 6, 1944 – marks the Allied invasion of German-occupied France and the beginning of the liberation of Europe from Nazi tyranny.

A D-Day Commemoration Committee will mark the date in 2024 with a special celebration of “International Salute to Liberation” presentations by various ensembles from throughout the world saluting the United States and other countries that helped win that liberation.

The Raritan High School marching band -- which last year won the Tournament of Bands Group 1A state and region 7 championships -- was invited to be one of the groups to represent America based on its stellar reputation and standing in the community.

The unit will be part of two official public ceremonies – one at the St. James American Cemetery on June 6, the other at the Normandy American Cemetery the following day – before it participates in a big parade on June 8, 2024.

The procession will begin in the French village of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first village to be liberated by American troops. It will feature active and retired military personnel, JROTC Units from across the United States, music ensembles, and cultural and civic groups.

Given the enormity of the honor, the marching band is hoping to receive donations not just from throughout New Jersey but also the tri-state area. All told, they’re hoping to raise $500,000 to cover trip costs, travel equipment and other necessary expenses).

A website for donations will be launched soon. In the meantime, organizers are referring people to the band's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

TO DONATE, email: bandparentpresident@gmail.com

