NJ Schools Closed For Remainder Of Year

New Jersey's schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Online learning will continue for the rest of the year "to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families," he said.

"Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action."

The NJSIAA also cancelled spring sports citing a lack of viable testing.

Murphy ordered all schools closed on March 16 and transitioned to online learning. The governor extended closures twice but said there's still a chance classrooms would reopen before the end of the year.

The last extension expires May 15.

"I had hoped we could get back to a sense of normal," the governor said. "But the reality is is that we can’t safely reopen our schools... to allow confidence needed to allow for in person instruction."

The executive order signed March 16 remains in effect

