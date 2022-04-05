NJ School Bus Driver Dies Behind Wheel (TRIBUTE)

Clossie Williams was more than just a bus driver.

He was a friend. A constant. A source of joy.

The 59-year-old Hudson County Schools of Technology bus driver is being remembered as all that and more, just one day after he suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel of his bus on his route and died, NJ Advance Media says.

Williams had one juvenile on board when he crashed into a parked car on Kennedy Boulevard and 44th Street while heading to Explore Middle School in Jersey City around 6:35 a.m., the outlet said.

The child was not injured but Williams was purportedly rushed to the hospital, and pronounced dead.

"For 25 years, Clossie brought joy into children's lives and peace to families’ minds by being a good man who safely got students to and from school every day," Explore Middle School said in a Facebook post.

"Clossie was so much more to our students than a bus driver. He was the kindest, gentlest man who was a constant in their life. Human bodies never do justice for the goodness of the person they house. If they did, people who bring joy and safety would live forever.⠀

"We were all lucky to have known our dear Clossie. We will forever remember him and celebrate his life."

"So sad to hear this," a former student commented. "15 years later and I still remember Clossie cracking jokes and being a great pal to us kids. Sending love to his family and the explore community."

"He was indeed a great man," a parent wrote. "My daughter adored him and so did I. RIP Mr. Clossie...you will be missed."

