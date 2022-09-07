NJ Penn State Student Admits Raping Peer Despite Having No Recollection Of Incident: Report

A Pennsylvania State University student from New Jersey admitted to sexually assaulting his peer, despite allegedly having no recollection of the incident, WJAC reports.

Jacob Tillman, 20, West Orange, New Jersey released the following statement: "I want to acknowledge that I raped her, even though I don't remember the act of doing it, because it this point, there is no doubt in my mind that it happened, from everything I remember and from everything she said." It wasn't immediately clear where in New Jersey Tillman is from.

Tillman and the victim met at Lion's Down in downtown State College last April, and Tillman apparently drank until he was so drunk that he needed help returning home, WJACTV said citing university police. He also reportedly smoked marijuana.

The victim told Tillman he could sleep on her dorm room floor so he didn't have to walk to his dorm across campus, however, the victim woke up to Tillman groping her, police told the outlet. Tillman only became more aggressive and tried taking off the victim's clothing, despite her telling him "no" and to stop, the outlet reports.

Tillman has been charged with three felonies for rape, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault, as well as a misdemeanor for indecent assault without consent, court records show.

He was freed on $100,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing set before Magisterial District Judge Casey M. McClain at 11 a.m.on Sept. 14, according to his court docket.

