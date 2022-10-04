Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Schools

NJ High School Basketball Player Targeted In Fatal Shooting, Sources Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Letrell Duncan
Letrell Duncan Photo Credit: DuncanLetrell Twitter

A teenage boy shot and killed after school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3 was believed to have been targeted, sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Letrell Duncan, 16, was walking behind a group of young men when a car pulled up, and gunfire rang out at the corner of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m., sources tell Daily Voice.

An East Orange High School sophomore basketball player was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to sources and RLS Media.

The incident was being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.