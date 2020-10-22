Newark Schools All-Remote Until 2021

Newark public school students will have to wait until next year for in-person learning due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Roger Leon announced that all schools will be holding classes remotely until at least Jan. 25, 2021.

"This decision was not made lightly and was made with the best interests of all NPS students and staff," the BOE said in a press release.

"Given all of the factors and guidance regarding this global pandemic, the next few days and months are intended to build confidence in our healthy and safe return to school.

"We will get through this, because we will do it together. 📚💪🏽🌏 ."

A Morris County district implemented a similar decision this week as well.

