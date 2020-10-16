NEW RANKINGS: Website Runs Down Top Public High Schools In Essex County

We’ve seen the top public schools in New Jersey, but what about Essex County?

Niche.com graded every school across the U.S. based on a "rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," it said.

According to the newly-released set of rankings, the top public high school in Essex County is Millburn High School, which was also ranked No. 10 best in the U.S.

Here are the other top-rated high schools in Essex County, according to Niche.com. State test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality were among the factors used in determining the rankings.

10. West Orange HS

9. Columbia HS (South Orange-Maplewood)

8. Verona HS

7. North Star Academy Charter School (Newark)

6. Science Park HS (Newark)

5. West Essex HS

4. Glen Ridge HS

3. Montclair HS

2. Livingston Senior HS

1. Millburn HS

