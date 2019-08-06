NEW RANKINGS: These Morris, Sussex County School Districts Are Among Best In State

Did your district make the grade?

Niche has released its 2020 list of "best school" rankings in America.

The results are "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education." Click here for more on methodology.

Princeton, Millburn and Livingston hold the top three spots for best districts in the state.

Here's how Niche ranked Morris and Sussex County schools on the list of the best district in New Jersey.

No. 50: Madison

No. 47: Montville

No. 45: Mount Olive

No. 44: Sparta

No. 37: Morris Hills Regional Schools

No. 34: Randolph

No. 28: Parsippany-Troy Hills

No. 20: West Morris Regional High

No. 7: Mountain Lakes

Click here for the full list.

