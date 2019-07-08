Contact Us
NEW RANKINGS: These Essex County School Districts Are Among Best In State

Cecilia Levine
Montclair High School
Montclair High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Did your district make the grade?

Niche has released its 2020 list of "best school" rankings in America.

The results are "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education." Click here for more on methodology.

Princeton, Millburn and Livingston hold the top three spots for best districts in the state.

Here's how Niche ranked Essex County schools on the list of the best district in New Jersey.

  • No. 42: Glen Ridge
  • No. 41: West Essex Regional
  • No. 33. Montclair
  • No. 3: Livingston
  • No. 2: Millburn

Click here for the full list.

