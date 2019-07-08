NEW RANKINGS: These Essex County School Districts Are Among Best In State

Did your district make the grade?

Niche has released its 2020 list of "best school" rankings in America.

The results are "based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education." Click here for more on methodology.

Princeton, Millburn and Livingston hold the top three spots for best districts in the state.

Here's how Niche ranked Essex County schools on the list of the best district in New Jersey.

No. 42: Glen Ridge

No. 41: West Essex Regional

No. 33. Montclair

No. 3: Livingston

No. 2: Millburn

Click here for the full list.

