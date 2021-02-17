New Jersey Schools Go Remote, Close Ahead Of Thursday's Winter Storm

New Jersey schools are moving to remote learning or closing entirely ahead of Thursday's winter storm.

Between 6 and 9 inches of snow and sleet is expected between Thursday and Friday across much of the state.

Here's a list of districts that have announced closures or a switch to remote learning for Thursday.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Asbury Park: remote

Barnegat: remote

Bergenfield: remote

Bernards Twp: remote

Bloomfield: closed

Denville: remote

Dover: closed

East Windsor Regional: remote

Egg Harbor Township: remote

Freehold: remote

Hazlet: remote

Holmdel: remote

Jackson: remote

Jefferson: remote

Linden: remote

Manasquan: remote

Matawan - Aberdeen Regional: remote

Monmouth Regional High School: remote

Montclair: early closing

Mount Arlington: remote

Passaic Valley Regional: remote

Pompton Lakes: remote

Riverdale: remote

Rockaway Borough: remote

Roselle Park: remote

Roxbury: remote

Saddle Brook: closed

Sayreville: remote

Somerset Hills: remote

Spring Lake Heights Borough: remote

Springfield: remote

Wallington: remote

Watchung Hills Regional: remote

