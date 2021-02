New Jersey Schools Closed, Remote On Tuesday

New Jersey school districts are either closed or switching to a hybrid model due to Tuesday's treacherous commute caused by this week's winter storm.

Some students have traditional snow days while others will be learning virtually.

The following New Jersey districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email clevine@dailyvoice.com).

Asbury Park: closed

Bedminster: closed

Belleville: closed

Bergenfield: remote

Bernards: remote

Bloomfield: closed

Bogota: closed

Cliffside Park: remote

Clifton: closed

Clinton - Glen Gardner School District: closed

Closter: remote with no class after half day dismissal time

Cresskill: remote

Denville: remote

Deptford: remote

Dumont: remote

East Hanover Twp School District: closed

East Rutherford: remote

East Windsor Reg: remote

Eatontown Public Schools: remote

Elisabeth Morrow (Englewood): remote

Fair Lawn: remote

Fort Lee: remote

Franklin Lakes: closed

Fredon Twp: closed

Freehold: remote

Glen Ridge: closed

Glen Rock: remote

Hackensack: closed

Hardyston: closed

Harrison: closed

Highlands: remote

Ho-Ho-Kus: closed

Howell: closed

Jackson: remote

Jefferson: closed

Lincoln Park: remote

Linden: remote

Livingston: closed

Lodi: remote

Lyndhurst: remote

Mahwah: remote

Matawan - Aberdeen Reg. Schools: closed

Midland Park Boro: closed

Monmouth County Vocational Schools: remote

Monmouth Beach: closed

Monroe: closed

Mount Arlington: closed

Netcong: closed

Newmark Schools: remote

North Plainfield: closed

Northern Hills Academy: closed

Nutley: closed

Oakland: closed

Ocean County Vocational School: remote

Ocean Twp - Monmouth County: remote

Old Tappan: remote

Orange: closed

Paramus: remote

Passaic: closed

Paterson: closed

Perth Amboy Catholic: closed

Pompton Lakes: closed

Ridgefield: remote

Ridgewood: remote

River Edge: remote

River Vale: remote

Rockaway: remote

Roselle Park: remote

Rugby School at Woodfield: closed

Teaneck: remote half day

Verona: closed

Wallington: remote

West Essex Regional: closed

West Orange: closed

Westwood: remote

Wood-Ridge: remote

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

