Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Schools

New Jersey Schools Announce Delayed Openings, Closures For Tuesday

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Wokandapix / Pixabay

Some New Jersey students will have a double dose of snow days, with many school districts already announcing closures ahead of Tuesday's messy commute.

Snow was expected to turn to a freezing drizzle around 8 p.m. Monday, making for slippery and hazardous travel conditions.

 The northern part of New Jersey could see about another foot of snow, while the southern half of the state might only see another few inches, the National Weather Service says.

As of Monday morning, the following New Jersey districts were closed or remote on Tuesday (did we miss one? email clevine@dailyvoice.com).

  • Asbury Park: closed
  • Clifton: closed
  • Closter: remote with no class after half day dismissal time
  • Elisabeth Morrow (Englewood): remote
  • Lincoln Park: remote
  • Linden: remote
  • Lyndhurst: remote
  • Monmouth County Vocational Schools: remote
  • Newmark Schools: remote
  • Perth Amboy Catholic: closed
  • Rugby School at Woodfield: closed
  • Wallington: remote

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.