Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Detectives Chase Down Fleeing Gunmen
Schools

Murphy's Proposed School Funding Plan Would Help, Hurt These North Jersey Districts Most

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
State lawmakers will see Murphy's 2020 state budget proposal by June 30. If approved, these North Jersey districts would benefit or suffer the most, according to preliminary figures.
State lawmakers will see Murphy's 2020 state budget proposal by June 30. If approved, these North Jersey districts would benefit or suffer the most, according to preliminary figures. Photo Credit: Zak Failla

Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed education investment plan for New Jersey would give millions to underfunded districts -- but would also take away hundreds from those that are thriving (about $90 million altogether).

State lawmakers will see Murphy's 2020 state budget proposal by June 30. If approved, these Bergen, Passaic and Morris county districts would benefit the most, according to preliminary figures (for complete list of New Jersey schools click here ).

The first figure is the 2019-20 aid, the percentage is the increase.

  • South Hackensack: $345,738 (16.78 percent)
  • Elmwood Park: $9,893,393 (16.73 percent)
  • Fairview: $14,596,673 (15.61 percent)
  • Hackensack: $22,096,964 (14.96 percent)
  • North Arlington: $3,756,115 (14.64 percent)
  • Clifton: $40,146,519 (14.52)
  • Passaic County Vocational: $29,919,248 (13.19 percent)
  • Florham Park: $700,183 (12.59 percent)
  • Edgewater: $1,347,038 (12.34 percent)
  • Tenafly: $2,461,040 (12.34 percent)

These districts would suffer the most:

  • Lakeland Regional $4,346,660 (-7.33 percent)
  • Washington Twp (Morris): $7,219,390 (-7.53 percent)
  • Jefferson: $14,315,347 (-7.69 percent)
  • Roxbury: $12,935,286 (-5.73 percent)
  • Randolph: $11,722,616 (-6.09 percent)
  • Wanaque: $2,268,631 (-6.57 percent)
  • West Milford: $13,245,693 (-6.69 percent)
  • Englewood: $9,152,738 (-5.07 percent)
  • Ringwood: $2,646,264 (-5.32 percent)
  • Bloomingdale: $1,828,119 (-5.50 percent)

Search for your district here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.