Murphy's Proposed School Funding Plan Would Help, Hurt These North Jersey Districts Most

Gov. Phil Murphy's proposed education investment plan for New Jersey would give millions to underfunded districts -- but would also take away hundreds from those that are thriving (about $90 million altogether).

State lawmakers will see Murphy's 2020 state budget proposal by June 30. If approved, these Bergen, Passaic and Morris county districts would benefit the most, according to preliminary figures (for complete list of New Jersey schools click here ).

The first figure is the 2019-20 aid, the percentage is the increase.

South Hackensack: $345,738 (16.78 percent)

Elmwood Park: $9,893,393 (16.73 percent)

Fairview: $14,596,673 (15.61 percent)

Hackensack: $22,096,964 (14.96 percent)

North Arlington: $3,756,115 (14.64 percent)

Clifton: $40,146,519 (14.52)

Passaic County Vocational: $29,919,248 (13.19 percent)

Florham Park: $700,183 (12.59 percent)

Edgewater: $1,347,038 (12.34 percent)

Tenafly: $2,461,040 (12.34 percent)

These districts would suffer the most:

Lakeland Regional $4,346,660 (-7.33 percent)

Washington Twp (Morris): $7,219,390 (-7.53 percent)

Jefferson: $14,315,347 (-7.69 percent)

Roxbury: $12,935,286 (-5.73 percent)

Randolph: $11,722,616 (-6.09 percent)

Wanaque: $2,268,631 (-6.57 percent)

West Milford: $13,245,693 (-6.69 percent)

Englewood: $9,152,738 (-5.07 percent)

Ringwood: $2,646,264 (-5.32 percent)

Bloomingdale: $1,828,119 (-5.50 percent)

Search for your district here .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.