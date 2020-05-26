Murphy OKs In-Person Graduation Ceremonies

New Jersey graduates will be getting a ceremony this year, after all.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced he is allowing high schools and colleges to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing.

The move goes into effect July 6.

"To the Class of 2020, I am proud to say that you will have your opportunity to join with your classmates and families to celebrate your graduation," the governor said in his daily press briefing.

Schools remains closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Murphy in April said he couldn't see schools having in-person ceremonies due to coronavirus, but because of the decreasing number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations in New Jersey, he lifted the ban.

The governor was under pressure from lawmakers across the state to allow the in-person ceremonies, and was sued by Toms River students saying he acted arbitrarily in barring the ceremonies.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

