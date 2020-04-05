Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Murphy Expected To Announce Decision On NJ Schools

Cecilia Levine
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy

Will New Jersey's schools reopen or stay closed for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday said he would make his decision Monday, May 4.

Murphy ordered all schools closed on March 18 and transitioned to online learning. The governor extended closures twice but said there's still a chance classrooms would reopen before the end of the year.

The last extension expires May 15.

Murphy was expected to announce his decision at noon during the COVID-19 briefing.

