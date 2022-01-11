Mount Olive HS Math Teacher Found Guilty Of Stalking Student For 2 Years Learns His Fate

The 61-year-old Mount Olive High School math teacher who spent two years stalking a student has learned his fate, authorities announced.

Tajinder Tung, of Stewartsville, has been sentenced to 60 days at the Morris County Correctional Facility as a condition of a 3-year probationary term and was ordered to forfeit his public employment, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with county officials.

Tung stalked a student inside and outside school between 2017 and May 2019, DailyVoice.com reported.

A Morris County grand jury added official misconduct charges against Tung in connection with the case in November 2019.

Tung was convicted of the stalking charge in September 2022.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Standards Unit, the Mount Olive Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Greenwich Township Police Department.

