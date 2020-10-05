Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
More Schools In Bergen, Passaic Go Remote Due To COVID-19

Cecilia Levine
Demarest Middle School
Demarest Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several more schools in Bergen and Passaic counties have switched to remote learning due to COVID-19.

Three Demarest schools -- Demarest Middle School, Luther Lee Emerson, and County Road -- were switched to virtual learning until Oct. 19 as a safety precaution, officials said on Facebook Saturday.

Six new cases were reported in the borough as of Sunday morning.

All youth recreation soccer events were cancelled until Oct. 16, the borough's athletic association previously announced.

An academic coach at the Haledon Public School tested positive, administrators said over the weekend.

The employee mainly interacts with staff and faculty, approximately a dozen of who were tested Saturday, school principal and superintendent Christopher Wacha said. Results weren't expected until later this week.

The school will reopen on Wednesday.

The Pascack Valley High School, Pompton Lakes High School, PCTI, Lovell J. Honiss School (Dumont), several schools in Mahwah and Ramsey High School had previously transitioned to online learning due to positive cases in the districts.

