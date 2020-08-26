Montclair State Bans 11 Students From On-Campus Housing For Breaking COVID-19 Rules

Nearly a dozen Montclair State University students were temporarily banned from on-campus housing after partying without face masks in large groups and violating COVID-19 rules, NorthJersey.com reports.

The MSU community reportedly received an email Monday morning confirming 11 students had been suspended from on-campus housing for violating safety protocols.

"Most of us are doing all we can to keep ourselves and others safe," the email said. "We want everyone to be safe. We want to stay open, so we ALL have to follow safety protocols...all the time!"

Over the weekend, students were sent a text message saying students had gathered in large groups to party without masks and without social distancing.

"Is the Next Message You Want to Get: Pack Your Bags and Go Home?" the text read.

"Please understand, there will be no second chances. Any student who violates the safety protocols will be immediately suspended from housing (possibly for the remainder of the year), will be referred to the Director of Student Conduct for disciplinary action and will be immediately de-registered from any courses or programs that have an on-campus component.

"There are also no refunds for housing when a student is removed through the conduct process. Eleven students have been suspended today for this kind of conduct."

