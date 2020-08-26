Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Glen Rock PD: Worker Who Abandoned OD Victim Caught With 40 Heroin Folds, Crack, Syringes
Schools

Montclair State Bans 11 Students From On-Campus Housing For Breaking COVID-19 Rules

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Montclair State University
Montclair State University Photo Credit: MSU Facebook page

Nearly a dozen Montclair State University students were temporarily banned from on-campus housing after partying without face masks in large groups and violating COVID-19 rules, NorthJersey.com reports.

The MSU community reportedly received an email Monday morning confirming 11 students had been suspended from on-campus housing for violating safety protocols.

"Most of us are doing all we can to keep ourselves and others safe," the email said. "We want everyone to be safe. We want to stay open, so we ALL have to follow safety protocols...all the time!"

Over the weekend, students were sent a text message saying students had gathered in large groups to party without masks and without social distancing.

"Is the Next Message You Want to Get: Pack Your Bags and Go Home?" the text read.

"Please understand, there will be no second chances. Any student who violates the safety protocols will be immediately suspended from housing (possibly for the remainder of the year), will be referred to the Director of Student Conduct for disciplinary action and will be immediately de-registered from any courses or programs that have an on-campus component. 

"There are also no refunds for housing when a student is removed through the conduct process. Eleven students have been suspended today for this kind of conduct."

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.