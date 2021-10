The driver of a Montclair school bus was hospitalized with minor injuries after an accident Friday morning.

Fourteen Hillside School students were on board when the bus struck a utility pole and fire hydrant around 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Wildwood Avenue, Sgt. Terence Turner said.

A passenger vehicle was also involved.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash was under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.