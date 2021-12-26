Mom Charged For Pouring Bleach On Child, Punching Parent: Report

The mom who publicly poured bleach on someone else's child outside of a middle school has been arrested, according to a report by PennLive.

Marlaina Lucas, 30, has been charged with simple assault for punching the same child’s mother in the face in a fight following the bleach pouring incident, the outlet reports citing a criminal complaint filed by police.

Police were called to intervene in a brawl between parents and students outside Rowland Academy located at 1842 Derry Street on Monday around 3:30 p.m., the outlet reports citing police.

Lucas was held overnight in the Dauphin County Prison and was released on bond on Tuesday, the outlet reports citing court documents. Her preliminary has been scheduled for Jan. 6, according to court documents the outlet reports.

