Millburn High Robotics Team Wins World Championship

The budding engineers and scientists from Millburn High School's Robotics Team beat out thousands of squads from more than 60 countries to win the VEX Robotics World Championship held in Louisville, Kentucky, this weekend.

Millburn won the Science Division to advance to the World Championship Round Robin finals. The Millburn team and their alliance partner from China then faced off against the research division champion alliance, which is also from China, Millburn High said in a statement.

Millburn High won first in two of three matches, becoming the first high school team from New Jersey to win the VEX World Championship.

“Throughout the competition, the student’s boundless enthusiasm and strong work ethic culminated with heart-pounding final matches that truly showcases the extraordinary talent of our champions,” said Tony Norman,the co-founder and President of VEX Robotics. “This week, the excitement of our robotics community will create the problem solvers and innovators of tomorrow

