Man Grabs Student Walking To School In Morristown, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking information and surveillance footage on a suspicious man who approached and grabbed a student who was walking to school in Morristown.

The male student was approached from behind by a man while walking to school near Sussex Avenue and Mills Street in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, the Morristown Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.

The man grabbed the student’s backpack and the student grabbed it free before reporting the incident to a school resource officer at the building after he arrived, authorities said.

The man is described as being white or Hispanic, around 5 feet 4 inches tall, and wearing a black shirt with yellow or orange stripes, police said.

He had brown hair, diamond stud earrings in both ears, and was not known to the student.

Anyone with information about the incident, or surveillance footage near Sussex, Mills, and/or Cutler Streets, is asked to contact Det. Teddy Jones at 973-292-6642, send an email to t-jones@morristownpolice.org or call the main dispatch number at 973-538-2200.

