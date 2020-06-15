Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Garfield PD Nabs Man Who Scammed Upstate NY Grandma Out Of Nearly $12,800
Schools

Mahwah Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Dr. C. Lauren Schoen
Dr. C. Lauren Schoen Photo Credit: Mahwah Museum Facebook

Mahwah Schools Supt. C. Lauren Schoen officially announced her retirement on Monday.

The district Board of Trustees will vote on a resolution accepting Schoen's resignation at its meeting this Wednesday, Schoen said.

Her last official day in the district will be Aug. 1, the superintendent said.

Schoen said in a letter to parents that her time in Mahwah "has been filled with a great many district-wide successes and outstanding student achievements."

She said she also "enjoyed the ability to lead this district as your superintendent."

However, Schoen said, she'd "decided, for a variety of reasons, that it is time for me to begin to write the next chapter in my story."

Schoen attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, but ultimately pursued a career in education, earning her doctorate from Seton Hall University in K-12 Administration and Supervision.

She became Mahwah's schools chief in 2013, having previously worked as an elementary school teacher and principal at Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District in Oakland and Franklin Lakes.

Schoen was named Northern Regional Superintendent of the Year by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators in 2015.

"I take with me a sense of pride at the things that we have been able to accomplish over the years, and in the fact that I will be leaving the district well prepared to face the challenges of the road ahead," she said Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.