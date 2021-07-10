Jersey City Teacher, 68, Charged With Sexually Assaulting More Students

A 68-year-old teacher from Hudson County is facing additional and upgraded charges in the sexual assaults of two students, authorities said.

Apparao Sunkara was arrested at his Hicksville, Long Island home on March 16, and charged with abusing an 11-year-old victim at the Infinity Institute, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Sunkara was indicted this week by a Hudson County Grand Jury for sexually assault a total of three female students, all ages 11 and 12 years old at the time of the assaults, Suarez said.

The Grand Jury indictment upgraded Sunkara's charges from 2019 and added additional charges for the sexual assault of the two 12-year-old victims, she said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office on, Oct. 6, at around 11 a.m. on the upgraded charges of aggravated sexual assault, and official misconduct.

He was also arrested on additional charges of two counts of sexual assault by contact, three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of official misconduct.

Anyone with relevant information about Apparao Sunkara is encouraged to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at (201) 915-1234.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office will be filing a motion to detain Sunkara pending trial.

