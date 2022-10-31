Jersey City School Security Guard Sexually Abused Two Children: Prosecutor

A Jersey City school security guard has been charged in the sexual abuse of two children, authorities said.

The acts allegedly carried out by Freddy Salas, 60, of Bayonne, did not involve students, nor did they occur on school or district property, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Salas is employed as a security guard with the Jersey City Public Schools at School 5, Suarez said. He was arrested near Merseles and Fourth Streets and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Salas has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, two counts of Sexual Assault by Contact, and two count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

