Jefferson School Students Dismissed Early Following Lockdown, ’Possible Threat’ [UPDATE]

Valerie Musson
Jefferson Township High School
Jefferson Township High School Photo Credit: https://www.jefftwp.org/

Middle and high school students in Jefferson Township were dismissed early after a “possible threat” was received Friday morning, authorities said.

The middle and high schools were immediately put into shelter-in-place as several police departments responded, BOE Administrative Assistant Mary Judge stated in a message shared on Facebook by township Mayor Eric Wilsusen.

"All students are safe; high school and middle school students are in the process of being bussed home," said Wilsusen.

While details remain limited at this time, school officials ask parents to ensure that someone is home when their child gets home to discuss the day’s events.

Meanwhile, elementary students remain in school with an increased police presence to maintain safety.

Parents are also asked to refrain from picking their child up or calling the school in order to keep the phone lines free.

Weldon Road remained closed for the investigation, Judge said.

