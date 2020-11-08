Here's Why This NJ District Is Going Against Governor's Back To School Directions

One Union County school district will begin the academic year with online learning only, going against the directions from Gov. Phil Murphy for in-person instruction.

The Elizabeth School Board on Monday night voted to begin next month with remote classes after nearly 375 teachers refused to come back into the classroom over COVID-19 fears.

Buildings will remain closed due to the teacher shortage, the district said, noting in-person classes are "mathematically impossible."

The plan must be approved by the New Jersey Department of Education.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.