Here's How NJ Schools Rank In America: WalletHub

The higher the taxes, the better the school system.

That seems to be the mantra when it comes to the quality of education systems across America, according to a recent study by Wallet Hub.

And it just so happens that New Jersey's schools rank among the best.

The Garden State is seeded at No. 3 on Wallet Hub's list of 2022's States with the Best & Worst School Systems, just behind Connecticut (2) and Massachusetts (1).

"Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials," the website says.

Wallet Hub looked at quality and safety using 32 metrics including but not limited to high school graduation rate for low-income students, existence of a digital learning plan, share of armed students, math/reading scores, and more.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest quality of public K–12 education.

Here's how New Jersey stacks up:

Tied with Kentucky at No. 4 for the lowest dropout rate

No. 3 for highest math test scores

No. 2 for highest reading test scores

No. 4 for highest pupil-teacher ratio

Click here for the complete study.

