Health Officials Bring Englewood School Board Member Who Ran Day Camp To Court

An Englewood Board of Education member was scheduled to go before a local judge Wednesday to answer Health Department complaints about a day camp that she and her husband operated last summer in city schools.

Employees brought complaints against Angela Midgette-David that drew the attention of city and county authorities after the non-profit Englewood Summer Theater Enrichment Program was launched in late June.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency also investigated, but employees said some of the issues they’d raised had been remediated by that point.

Still remaining, however, were unresolved issues currently under investigation by other authorities.

Among them, city health officials filed administrative complaints that are scheduled to be heard at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Municipal Court, records show.

Neither David, nor her husband, city firefighter Darryl David, could immediately be reached for comment.

Nearly 100 children at one point attended the ESTEPNJ program, which was supposed to be run out of the Janis Dismus Middle School with only 40 youngsters, city health officials said.

One teacher quit after the first day because “she did not want to be held liable” for “the conditions the kids were in,” according to a city Health Department report obtained by Daily Voice.

The children “were being held in the gym and cafeteria all day doing absolutely nothing,” the teacher told a city health inspector.

“Children under 5 years old are required by law to take a nap, and they were sleeping on the floor,” the teacher reportedly said.

“There were two kids in diapers and the location does not have the facilities required to change diapers,” the Health Department report quotes the teacher, Victoria Bauxbam, as saying.

A pizza was divided into 16 slices and given to the children – one of whom had a dairy allergy, Inspector Jennifer Galarza said she was told.

“The campers were being kept in the auditorium with no air conditioner and no water all day long,” she added.

The second day, the camp was moved to the high school.

Janna Smith, a former ESTEPNJ employee, said she inquired about turkey sandwiches being given to the children on the fourth day “to make sure they did not come into contact with cheese/dairy.”

She said Darryl David told her he made the sandwiches -- but that his wife said they came from a kosher deli that didn’t have cheese.

Things came to a head on the fifth day.

Smith said Midgette-David called staffers at the high school and told them to go into "lockdown mode" because “there was an intruder in the building.”

Staffers assembled 100 or so youngsters, ages three to 16, and “stood by the unsecured auditorium doors” to protect them, she said.

Suddenly, she said, “two faces popped into the door window....I thought I was going to die.

“It turned out they were health inspectors.”

Galarza said she and City Health Officer James Fedorko had been told the camp wasn’t open, according to the Health Department report, obtained through New Jersey's Open Public Records Act (OPRA).

When they arrived at the high school, the report says, a secretary in the main office told the inspectors “they had no knowledge of the campers at the high school.”

A security guard then pointed them to the auditorium.

“It was dark inside and very quiet,” the inspector’s report says. “We heard some whispering.”

When Fedorko looked into the window, “we heard a frightened lady yell: ‘There is someone at the door’.”

Galarza said she identified herself and the teacher opened the door.

“The teacher told me that they [were] on lockdown because there was an intruder in the building,” the inspector wrote. “I could sense the fear in the teacher’s voice as she told me that.”

Someone said it was a drill, but Smith told the health inspector that wasn’t true.

Midgette-David called for a lockdown, Smith alleged, “because she did not want the health department to find the campers.”

The inspectors found "many campers seated in the auditorium,” Galarza wrote. “I counted 96 kids.”

She said she and Fedorko then asked for the Davids and were told that neither was there.

“I advised the teacher that the camp was never approved to begin operating and the kids’ parents must be contacted to pick up their children,” she added.

Darryl David arrived soon after with sandwiches and a large cooler with water and juice bottles, the inspector reported.

She asked him where he bought the sandwiches, and "he told me that he made [them] at home,” she wrote.

“I advised Mr. David that food can only be prepared from a commercial kitchen,” the inspector added. “Also, Mrs. David had assured me that the sandwiches were going to be catered from ShopRite.

“During the inspection, the school's water fountains did not work, the cafeteria was air-conditioned but the auditorium was not,” her report says. “The temperature in the auditorium was 77 [degrees] around 4 p.m.”

Galarza said Darryl David told her that there were “a total of 7 Volunteers, 7 teachers, 16 counselors, and 76 kids. However, I only observed a total of 4 adults and one camp security guard before Mrs. David, Mr. David, and [another employee] arrived.”

She said she told the Davids that the camp “must stay closed until all of the documentation is in order and the state performs their pre-opening inspection.”

Once the program resumed, a city Health Department inspection of the program was conducted at the middle school in August, records show.

More issues were raised, including the gym temperature (88 degrees) and gym doors “held open with school desk[s],” the subsequent report said.

Background checks also apparently hadn’t been done on three employees, it said.

The David got the paperwork in order for the trio and another counselor in time for a re-inspection a week later, Health Department records show.

Eventually, however, the city shut the program down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.