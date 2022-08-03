Generator Catches Fire At Morris County High School (PHOTOS)

Fire crews in Morris County were quick to douse a generator that went up in flames at a local high school before dawn Tuesday.

The Long Valley Fire Company confirmed the generator blaze as they responded to West Morris Central High School just after 4:20 a.m.

The building had lost power earlier in the evening, and the morning staff saw the fire as they arrived, LVFC said.

The gas supply was isolated before crews arrived and extinguished the fire “without issue,” they said.

Meanwhile, the generator was severely damaged.

The scene was cleared around 5:15 a.m., LVFC said.

