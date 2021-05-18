Fire Damages Caldwell University Dorm

A Caldwell University dormitory was damaged in a fire Monday evening.

Crews responded to the Mother Joseph Residence Hall where the alarm was sounding and 2nd floor sprinkler system was activated at 5:17 p.m., the Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department said.

As the building was being evacuated, an arriving fire truck stretched one line into the 2nd floor recycling area, and damaged was limited to the room of origin -- with smoke and water damage throughout the building, fire officials said.

The Caldwell University staff relocated students to other residence halls on campus.

“The sprinklers and fire alarm system did their job and kept the fire in check until fire units arrived to completely extinguish the fire," Chief Andrew Pollara said.

Mutual aid was provided by Essex fells Fire Department, West Caldwell Fire Department, Cedar Grove Fire Department, North Caldwell Fire Department, Roseland Fire Department, and the West Essex First Aid Squad.

All units were clear of the scene at 7:07 p.m. The cause of fire is under investigation.

