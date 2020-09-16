Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Schools

COVID-19: Unconfirmed Case Linked To Large Essex High School Party

Cecilia Levine
Verona High School
Verona High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Extracurriculars and athletics have been cancelled in one Essex County district after an unconfirmed COVID-19 case linked to large gathering was reported to district officials.

A party without proper social distancing or face masks is what Verona Superintendent Rui Dionisio said prompted Monday's two-week cancellation of clubs and athletics.

"This is an allegation the Verona Public School District takes very seriously," Dionisio said. 

"The Verona Public School District does not have verified details at this time as to the students who were at the gathering or who may or may not have COVID-19."

Dionisio urged parents whose student attended the party to have them self-quarantine for 14 days and consult their family doctor.

The activities are set to resume Sept. 28, the superintendent said.

