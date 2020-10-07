COVID-19: Running List Of North Jersey Schools That Went All-Remote

Less than a month into the academic year, several New Jersey schools have transitioned to online learning due to positive COVID-19 cases among staff members and students.

Some started off the year with virtual learning only, others had a hybrid schedule in place. It wasn't long before the virus began creeping into schools, though, forcing many to change their plans.

Here is a list of every known school in Bergen and Passaic County where a COVID-19 case has been reported.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

BERGEN COUNTY:

Demarest: County Road, Luther Lee Emerson and the middle school would be remote until Oct. 19 as a safety precaution, officials said Oct. 2. All rec soccer cancelled through Oct. 16.

would be remote until Oct. 19 as a safety precaution, officials said Oct. 2. All rec soccer cancelled through Oct. 16. Lodi: Two staff members in the middle and high school, one each, tested positive, according to a letter send Sept. 12. Students remained at home while staff members were required to teach from the schools.

Mahwah Schools: Ramapo Ridge Middle School, Mahwah High School and Joyce Kilmer had switched to online learning as of Sept. 24.

Ramapo Ridge Middle School, Mahwah High School and Joyce Kilmer had switched to online learning as of Sept. 24. Moonachie, Robert L. Craig School: Classes are all-remote until Oct. 13 after an employee tested positive, schools superintendent James Knipper said in a letter to parents Oct. 5.

Classes are all-remote until Oct. 13 after an employee tested positive, schools superintendent James Knipper said in a letter to parents Oct. 5. Ramsey High School went all-remote Sept. 29 after a rapid test returned positive for a staff member.

went all-remote Sept. 29 after a rapid test returned positive for a staff member. Rutherford, Union School closed Oct. 6 until Oct. 13, officials said in a letter to parents. Unclear if the case was student or staff member.

closed Oct. 6 until Oct. 13, officials said in a letter to parents. Unclear if the case was student or staff member. Woodcliff Lake Middle School closed for 14 days after a teacher tested positive on Sept. 10.

MORRIS COUNTY:

Chatham High School went remote Sept. 9 after a student tested COVID-19 positive. Days later, several other students tested positive, Superintendent Michael LaSusa in a letter Sept. 11. At least eight positive cases were linked to a Labor Day party, but it was unclear how many were students. The school reopened for in-person learning Sept. 29.

went remote Sept. 9 after a student tested COVID-19 positive. Days later, several other students tested positive, Superintendent Michael LaSusa in a letter Sept. 11. At least eight positive cases but it was unclear how many were students. The school reopened for in-person learning Sept. 29. East Hanover schools reopened Sept. 30 after cases affected several schools in the district, a notice previously on the district.

schools reopened Sept. 30 after cases affected several schools in the district, a notice previously on the district. Long Valley Middle School (Washington Township) was closed Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 due to an individual who tested positive and was recently in the facility, district officials said in a letter.

(Washington Township) was closed Sept. 14 through Sept. 18 due to an individual who tested positive and was recently in the facility, district officials said in a letter. Morristown High School went remote from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1 after one person affiliated with the school tested positive, with 37 close contacts with the individual quarantining for two weeks. Then, two more people tested positive, bringing the total cases within the high school to three. All three were linked, officials said. The school plans on reopening for in-person classes Oct. 8.

went remote from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1 after one person affiliated with the school tested positive, with 37 close contacts with the individual quarantining for two weeks. Then, two more people tested positive, bringing the total cases within the high school to three. All three were linked, officials said. The school plans on reopening for in-person classes Oct. 8. Woodland School, Morristown: A presumed positive case switched classes to remote learning until Oct. 12. It was unclear if the case was a staff member or student.

PASSAIC COUNTY

Haledon Public School reopened Oct. 6 after being closed for two days, due to a staff member testing positive. The announcement was made over the weekend.

reopened Oct. 6 after being closed for two days, due to a staff member testing positive. The announcement was made over the weekend. Pompton Lakes High School, where four cases were reported among three students and one staff member, went remote from Sept. 15 to Sept. 25.

where four cases were reported among three students and one staff member, went remote from Sept. 15 to Sept. 25. Wayne: Five cases reported at two elementary schools. Ryerson, where 1 case was reported, switched Kindergarten classes to remote learning until Oct. 15. At John F. Kennedy School where four cases were reported, the school was closed for two days but reopened Oct. 5.

This story is being updated as cases are reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.