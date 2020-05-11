COVID-19: Ridgewood Schools Report 11 Cases Since September

Eleven COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Ridgewood School District since September.

Ridgewood schools last month delayed in-person learning until January, but are continuing classes with a hybrid plan.

Here's the timeline of the cases reported, according to letters issued by Schools Superintendent Daniel Fishbein:

In the letters sent separately, Fishbein said only that close contacts were notified, with cleaning and disinfecting performed daily.

