COVID-19: Possible Case Closes Passaic County High School

Another Passaic County school has closed due to a possible COVID-19 case.

Lakeland Regional High School students had classes moved online Friday, Oct. 16 due to a possible case among students, NorthJersey.com reports.

Students had been split into two groups and attending classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on a hybrid schedule.

A decision as to whether or not the school serving Ringwood and Wanaque students was expected to be made over the weekend.

