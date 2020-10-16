Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Schools

COVID-19: Possible Case Closes Passaic County High School

Cecilia Levine
Lakeland Regional High School
Lakeland Regional High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another Passaic County school has closed due to a possible COVID-19 case.

Lakeland Regional High School students had classes moved online Friday, Oct. 16 due to a possible case among students, NorthJersey.com reports.

Students had been split into two groups and attending classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on a hybrid schedule.

A decision as to whether or not the school serving Ringwood and Wanaque students was expected to be made over the weekend.

