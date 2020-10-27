Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
COVID-19: Passaic County HS Remote Again After Custodian Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Passaic Valley
Passaic Valley Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Passaic County high school has switched to all-remote learning for a second time after a custodian tested positive for COVID-19.

A teacher, two secretaries and the night custodial crew at Passaic Valley Regional High School are quarantining, Superintendent JoAnn Cardillo told NorthJersey.com.

All teachers will be working from home and holding classes online until Nov. 9, Cardillo said in a letter sent Monday, Oct. 26.

The Little Falls school began the year with hybrid learning, but went all-remote in late September through early October, due to cases among students, NorthJersey.com reports.

No students were involved in the most recent incident, Cardillo said.

The school services Little Falls, Totowa and Woodland Park.

