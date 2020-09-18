Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
COVID-19: Passaic County High School Reports 4 Cases

Cecilia Levine
Pompton Lakes High School
Pompton Lakes High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A high school in Passaic County temporarily switched to remote learning after four COVID-19 cases were reported.

Three students and one staff member of Pompton Lakes High School tested positive, Mayor Michael Serra said in a Facebook post.

This brings the total number of cases in Pompton Lakes to 255, Serra said.

"The student cases seem to be related to an outside of school event where all the children were together," the mayor said. "All individuals are isolating at home and, thankfully, all feeling fine."

The students' exposure likely occurred over Labor Day Weekend, according to Superintendent Paul Amoroso.

Contact tracing is under way.

