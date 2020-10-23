COVID-19: Passaic County District Reports 4 Cases

A pair of schools in Passaic County have switched to remote learning due to four COVID-19 cases.

Two unrelated cases each were reported Oct. 16 at Christopher Columbus Middle School, and at School 5 on Oct. 17, totaling four cases in the Clifton Public School District.

The middle school will return to in-person instruction Oct. 29, and School 5 will return on Nov. 9 as the district is closed Nov. 2 to 6.

"We can only do so much during the time we have your students in our care," Superintendent Danny A. Robertozzi said in a letter to parents.

"Through contact tracing, we have found that these cases did not occur in the Clifton Public Schools. Rather, they are taking place outside of the school system.

"We appreciate your support and partnership as we work together as #OneClifton to ensure everyone’s health and safety."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.